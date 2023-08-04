In Pictures: 12 of the best spots in and around Glasgow for afternoon tea

Here’s our list of the best afternoon tea spots in Glasgow

Afternoon tea is a real favourite in Glasgow and is the perfect time to catch up and relax with friends and loved ones as you indulge in some delicious sweet and savoury favourites.

The setting for afternoon tea in the city is something that can be appreciated as you can enjoy stunning views of Glasgow or surround yourself with the history of Charles Rennie Mackintosh whilst tucking into a sandwich or sipping your tea.

Whether you prefer a plain or fruit scone, we have you covered with a fine selection of outstanding afternoon tea spots in Glasgow with there being no shortage of delicious treats on offer.

1 . Crowne Plaza Tuck into dainty sandwiches, freshly baked scones, cakes & an optional glass of prosecco at Crowne Plaza which is a short walk along the River Clyde from the City Centre or stylish Finnieston.

2 . House for an Art Lover Combining the amazing setting of a Mackintosh inspired house with fresh ingredients from the best local suppliers, the Art Lover’s Café is the perfect setting for afternoon tea. It must be booked 24hrs in advance with their offering including a selection of savoury bites and sandwiches, scones and cakes.

3 . Cup Tea Rooms Cup on Renfield Street take afternoon tea seriously with them having original, vegetarian, gluten free and vegan options. You have the option to upgrade your experience for an extra £20 for a Hendrick’s gin cocktail teapot.

4 . Radisson Red Glasgow Radisson Red is one of Glasgow’s best loved hotels. Enjoy stunning views on their rooftop terrace as you tuck into some savoury treats including Asian style bao buns, smoked bacon & sweet maple doughnuts, Southern Fried crispy chicken, topped on hot waffle with bbq sauce. If that’s not enough there is a selection of sweet treats and an Eden Mill Love gin and tonic.

