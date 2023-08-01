Register
In Pictures: 12 of the best things to do in Helensburgh

Here’s our guide to the seaside town of Helensburgh with some of the best spots to check out

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 27th Jul 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 12:51 BST

Helensburgh has been a popular spot for Glaswegian’s for decades, with many people hopping on the train to go ‘doon the watter’ on a sunny day.

It is a fantastic holiday town that dates back to the end of the 18th century, having been named after the wife of Sir James Colquhoun who founded the town. You can go for a peaceful stroll along the promenade, learn about the towns history or dine in one of their great local restaurants.

The train is the quickest way to get to Helensburgh on public transport from Glasgow with services from Queen Street taking just over 40 minutes.

The Riva Hotel is one of Helensburgh’s most recognisable buildings. It is the perfect spot to have a drink on a sunny day with their beer garden having great views.

1. Have a drink at the Riva Hotel

Helensburgh is rightfully proud of John Logie Baird who was born in the town in 1888. There is a bust of the inventor which sits on the promenade.

2. Find out about Helensburgh’s most famous resident

The Mackintosh Club is holds a ‘newly discovered’ Mackintosh work, his first complete commission from 1894. They also host regular traveling exhibitions, small music performances, talks and tours.

3. Discover Charles Rennie Mackintosh

The park is near the centre of Helensburgh on the Clyde Estuary. Here you’ll find a large playground to keep the kids occupied and tranquil picnic spots.

4. Have a stroll around Helensburgh Hermitage Park

