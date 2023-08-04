In Pictures: 12 of the best things to do in Rothesay
Here’s our guide to the Victorian seaside resort of Rothesay with some of the best spots to check out
Rothesay is the principal town on the Isle of Bute and a place that has been loved by generations of Glaswegian’s for many years as they headed ‘doon the watter’ on their holidays.
It still has plenty going for it with a fine mixture of nostalgia and plenty of modern aspects including the brilliant Isle of Bute Distllery alongside the more traditional Mount Stuart and Rothesay Castle.
The town can be reached in just over 90 minutes, with commuters first boarding a train from Glasgow Central Station to the much loved and award winning Wemyss Bay station where you can then catch the ferry to Bute making it one of the most accessible island towns in the country.