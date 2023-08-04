In Pictures: 12 of the best things to do in Rothesay

Here’s our guide to the Victorian seaside resort of Rothesay with some of the best spots to check out

Rothesay is the principal town on the Isle of Bute and a place that has been loved by generations of Glaswegian’s for many years as they headed ‘doon the watter’ on their holidays.

It still has plenty going for it with a fine mixture of nostalgia and plenty of modern aspects including the brilliant Isle of Bute Distllery alongside the more traditional Mount Stuart and Rothesay Castle.

The town can be reached in just over 90 minutes, with commuters first boarding a train from Glasgow Central Station to the much loved and award winning Wemyss Bay station where you can then catch the ferry to Bute making it one of the most accessible island towns in the country.

1 . Visit the brilliant Mount Stuart Mount Stuart House is considered to be a hidden gem of Scotland. With extravagant interiors and expansive gardens, this 19th century mansion is well worth a visit. Inside you’ll be able to admire a private collection of artwork and artefacts known as The Bute Collection. Photo: Creative Commons 2.0

2 . Explore Bute Museum Bute Museum is an independently run museum where visitors can explore the Natural and Historical Heritage of Bute.

3 . Have a drink at Bute Yard Bute Yard is a multi-use events venue where you can find sample Isle of Bute Distillery spirits.

4 . Admire the monumental tombs of St Mary’s Chapel All that remains of St Mary’s Chapel at Rothesay today is its ruined chancel, built in the early 1300s. Its construction reflects the growing importance of northern Bute in this period, following the establishment of Rothesay Castle in the 1100s.

Next Page Page 1 of 3