Train station less than an hour away from Glasgow crowned as UK’s best loved

Wemyss Bay was announced as the UK’s best loved station after voting was confirmed at the World Cup of stations having received over 8,000 votes and reaching the final of the tournament.

They had to hold off competition from the likes of Denmark Hill and Leamington Spa in England who finised as runners up to the Scottish station with Wemyss Bay gaining almost a thousand votes more than Denmark Hill to be crowned as the champion.

The Scottish seaside town on the coast of the Firth of Clyde has long been a favourite of many Glaswegian’s over the years as the station provides a ferry connection to Rothesay which was a popular spot for holidaymakers during the Glasgow Fair for many years. It still remains a popular location to visit on sunny days with their book shop also being a great place to look around.