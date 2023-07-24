In Pictures: 12 of the best walking and cycling tours in Glasgow

Tourists are back in Glasgow and what better way to get around the city than on feet on one of the many walking and cycling tours which are on offer.
You can hear directly from an expert speaking about different parts of Glasgow’s history or sample some unique Glaswegian food and drink experiences which locals might not have even tried meaning that the tours are not just for those visting the city as locals will also enjoy the experience.
There is certainly something for everyone on these tours no matter what your interest may be and you will walk away from them having learned something you didn’t already know about the city.
1. Dramble Tours
Dramble Tours combines two fun activities in a unique whisky walking tour of Glasgow. Join them on a 6 hour informative historical walking tour through parts of the city of Glasgow and on the way partake in a comprehensive whisky tasting in some of the best whisky bars in the country.
2. Glasgow City Centre Mural Trail
Now Glasgow has created a Mural Trail featuring the diverse range of art within easy walking distance of the city centre. The huge range of artwork on display has something to suit all tastes - conservative to radical, quirky to bizarre.
3. Glasgow Music City Tours
Glasgow Music City Tours offer a number of tours with their most popular being the ‘Music Mile Tour’. Your two-hour tour of the Music Mile will be led by enthusiastic music performers, fans and writers where you can feel the beat of Glasgow’s vibrant music scene.
4. Gallus Pedals Bike Tours
Simply by being on a bike you get to see more of the city than you would do on foot and it’s more immersive than being stuck in a car and clearly there are some beautiful spots in the city (and therefore on our tours!) that wouldn’t be possible by car. It’s also much more sustainable for the environment too.