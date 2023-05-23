Register
In Pictures: A look back at the first time TRNSMT came to Glasgow

A number of prominent bands played the first year of the festival

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:40 BST

After there being a number of issues experienced at T in the Park in 2016, the festival at Strathallan Castle the following year was cancelled. It was then officially replaced with TRNSMT which was to be held in Glasgow Green.

The bill in 2017 included performances from the likes of Radiohead, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro, and Glasgow band Belle & Sebastian amongst others. There was an estimated crowd of 120,000 which had attended the festival over the three day weekend.

Here’s a look back at the dreich weekend in June which also included a very special guest watching on from the side of the stage.

Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro headlines the Main Stage on the third day of of TRNSMT.

1. Biffy Clyro

Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro headlines the Main Stage on the third day of of TRNSMT.

Scottish actor Robert Carlyle watches Kasabian as they headline the Main Stage on the second day of the TRNSMT music Festival.

2. Famous fan

Scottish actor Robert Carlyle watches Kasabian as they headline the Main Stage on the second day of the TRNSMT music Festival.

Fans listen to English rock band The 1975 as they perform on the Main Stage.

3. Fans

Fans listen to English rock band The 1975 as they perform on the Main Stage.

Matthew Healy of English rock band The 1975 performs on the Main Stage at TRNSMT.

4. The 1975

Matthew Healy of English rock band The 1975 performs on the Main Stage at TRNSMT.

