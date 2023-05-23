In Pictures: A look back at the first time TRNSMT came to Glasgow
A number of prominent bands played the first year of the festival
After there being a number of issues experienced at T in the Park in 2016, the festival at Strathallan Castle the following year was cancelled. It was then officially replaced with TRNSMT which was to be held in Glasgow Green.
The bill in 2017 included performances from the likes of Radiohead, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro, and Glasgow band Belle & Sebastian amongst others. There was an estimated crowd of 120,000 which had attended the festival over the three day weekend.
Here’s a look back at the dreich weekend in June which also included a very special guest watching on from the side of the stage.