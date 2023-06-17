Register
In Pictures: Banksy’s first Glasgow show at The Arches that “virtually no-one saw”

In March 2001, Banksy went to Glasgow to participate in an exhibition at The Arches.

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 17th Jun 2023, 12:51 BST

As Banksy announces their first art exhibition in 14 years, opening tomorrow at the Gallery of Modern Art, we remember the artists’ first exhibition in Glasgow that arrived at a defining point in the artist’s career. Banksy began as a freehand graffiti artist in Bristol from 1990 to 1994. During this time he met Bristol photographer Steve Lazarides who began selling Banksy’s artwrok.

By 2000, their chosen medium was stencilling ensuring a quick installation process. The striking and subversive images and slogans that established Banksy’s global reputation in the art work began to emege.

A year before the first Banksy exhibition in Los Angeles, and two years before the Turf War exhibition in a London warehouse that featured subverted paintings and Union Flag motifs, the artist was in Glasgow.

Exhibition photographs by Steve Lazarides.

Steve Lazarides took this picture of Royal Exchange Square while Banksy was in the city for the exhibition at The Arches. Banksy said this week the cone on the statue is his favourite work of art in the UK.

1. March 2001

Steve Lazarides took this picture of Royal Exchange Square while Banksy was in the city for the exhibition at The Arches. Banksy said this week the cone on the statue is his favourite work of art in the UK.

This inspired The Drinker statue by Banksy that was placed in a small square off Shaftesbury Avenue in central London in 2004. It is also a nod to The Thinker by Auguste Rodin - a prominent exhibit at Glasgow’s Burrell Collection.

2. The Drinker

This inspired The Drinker statue by Banksy that was placed in a small square off Shaftesbury Avenue in central London in 2004. It is also a nod to The Thinker by Auguste Rodin - a prominent exhibit at Glasgow’s Burrell Collection.

Banksy stencils appeared in Glasgow alongside the exbibition.

3. This is not a photo opportunity

Banksy stencils appeared in Glasgow alongside the exbibition.

Sex Pistols album artist Jamie Reid headlined the show alongside Banksy.

4. Exhibition poster

Sex Pistols album artist Jamie Reid headlined the show alongside Banksy.

