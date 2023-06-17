In Pictures: Banksy’s first Glasgow show at The Arches that “virtually no-one saw”

In March 2001, Banksy went to Glasgow to participate in an exhibition at The Arches.

As Banksy announces their first art exhibition in 14 years, opening tomorrow at the Gallery of Modern Art, we remember the artists’ first exhibition in Glasgow that arrived at a defining point in the artist’s career. Banksy began as a freehand graffiti artist in Bristol from 1990 to 1994. During this time he met Bristol photographer Steve Lazarides who began selling Banksy’s artwrok.

By 2000, their chosen medium was stencilling ensuring a quick installation process. The striking and subversive images and slogans that established Banksy’s global reputation in the art work began to emege.

A year before the first Banksy exhibition in Los Angeles, and two years before the Turf War exhibition in a London warehouse that featured subverted paintings and Union Flag motifs, the artist was in Glasgow.

Exhibition photographs by Steve Lazarides.

1 . March 2001 Steve Lazarides took this picture of Royal Exchange Square while Banksy was in the city for the exhibition at The Arches. Banksy said this week the cone on the statue is his favourite work of art in the UK.

2 . The Drinker This inspired The Drinker statue by Banksy that was placed in a small square off Shaftesbury Avenue in central London in 2004. It is also a nod to The Thinker by Auguste Rodin - a prominent exhibit at Glasgow’s Burrell Collection.

3 . This is not a photo opportunity Banksy stencils appeared in Glasgow alongside the exbibition.

4 . Exhibition poster Sex Pistols album artist Jamie Reid headlined the show alongside Banksy.

