In Pictures: Billy Connolly and friends - The Big Yin with famous faces through his career

The Big Yin is a well liked figure in the industry

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 18th May 2023, 11:45 BST

Billy Connolly has appeared in countless films over the years and has built up relationships and bonds with fellow actors, musicians and people from show business.

He is one of Glasgow’s most favourite sons but has no shortage of famous friends that he has hung out with over the years but still remains humble to his roots.

Here’s a look at some of the people who he has the pleasure to call his friends.

1. Dustin Hoffman

Dustin Hoffman can be considered as one of the BIg Yin’s best friends having been on hand to present him with a number of awards in recent years. When reflecting on their friendship he said, “Billy is the one and he is the only. I want him to be around for a long long time.”

2. Tom Cruise

Actors Tony Goldwyn, Billy Connolly, Tom Cruise and Ken Watanabe attend the WB’s premiere of “The Last Samurai” at the Mann’s Village Theatre, in Los Angeles, California.

3. Rod Stewart

Having sat beside the singer for many years at Celtic Park, both Rod Stewart and Billy Connolly have a great relationship together.

4. Dame Judi Dench

The pair remain good friends having worked together on the 1997 film Mrs Brown. Photo: Mrs Brown (John Madden, 1997) | Submitted

