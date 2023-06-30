Property in Pictures: The most expensive rural homes near Glasgow

4 . Shillowhead, Endrick Road, Killearn, G63 9NQ

If you fancy escaping city life, this lavish property in Killearn could be the very place for you. It’s described as “one of the finest country residencies in Killearn” and is priced at £1,400,000. The detahced villa is in a very private setting and has six bedrooms as well as five bathrooms.