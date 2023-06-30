Property in Pictures: The most expensive rural homes near Glasgow

There are many stunning properties which are located near Glasgow which have breathtaking countryside views as well as plenty of green space surrounding the houses.
Listed on the property site Rightmove, there are a number of valuable homes outside of the city.
From village estates to parkside suburbs and greenbelt adjacent enclaves, here are the 12 most expensive homes located within 15 miles of Glasgow currently on the market as you swap city life for green landscapes, peace and tranquility.
1. Haddockston House Estate, Houston
The most costly property on our list is this private estate in West Renfrewshire which comprises seven individual apartments with there being 60 acres of mixed used land as well as a disused 9-hole golf course. It is on the market for £3,500,000.
2. Blantyre Road, Bothwell, Glasgow, South Lanarkshire, G71
Bothwell is located just outside of Glasgow with a number of Scottish football stars living in the area. If you fancy joining them, this six bedroom property on Blantyre Road is on the market for £1,750,000.
3. The Hill, Elphinstone Road, Whitecraigs
This detached villa can be found in Whitecraigs which is one of Glasgow’s most sought after neighbourhoods on the edge of the city. The property is surrounded with generous and landscaped gardens and includes five bedrooms. It’s on the market for £1,500,000.
4. Shillowhead, Endrick Road, Killearn, G63 9NQ
If you fancy escaping city life, this lavish property in Killearn could be the very place for you. It’s described as “one of the finest country residencies in Killearn” and is priced at £1,400,000. The detahced villa is in a very private setting and has six bedrooms as well as five bathrooms.