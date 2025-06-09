Inside the new £60m student development scheme coming to Glasgow's Broomielaw

Glasgow City Council has ‘minded to grant’ a new purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) development in Glasgow City Centre.

The £60 million scheme, by student accommodation developer and operator Valeo Management Europe, will be delivered under the LIV Student brand, providing 531 student beds and a flexible ground-floor commercial unit on a brownfield disused site at Carrick Street within Glasgow’s Broomielaw regeneration area.

Significantly, the development will retain the adjacent Glasgow Mission building, which has been woven into the PBSA design concept to complete the city block.

During the consultation period, the application received 17 letters of support - including from Glasgow Chamber of Commerce. Now, council planners are ‘minded to grant’ the planning application, reflecting both strong local support and a low level of objection. The approval is subject to the conclusion of a Section 75 Legal Agreement between Valeo and Glasgow City Council.

The Carrick Street development will deliver high-quality accommodation designed to meet the needs of Glasgow’s growing student population, while contributing to the wider regeneration of the Broomielaw and River Clyde Waterfront.

The proposal is located to promote bus, cycle and pedestrian use. Sustainability and low carbon credentials will also help Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government meet its net zero and climate emergency ambitions.

Located just north of the River Clyde and within easy reach of key university campuses, the site sits in an area that has seen significant investment and transformation in recent years. The development is expected to enhance local vibrancy and further support Broomielaw’s emergence as a dynamic, mixed-use neighbourhood, with improved east-west pedestrian links through the site, a south facing landscaped courtyard with seating and active ground floor commercial frontage.

David Saunders, Managing Director, Valeo Management Europe, said: “We’re proud to have secured this key step forward in delivering our first LIV Student development in Scotland.”

“This milestone follows a collaborative design and planning process with Glasgow City Council, and we’re grateful for the constructive iterative engagement that has helped shape a scheme we believe will make a positive and lasting contribution to the city.

“Broomielaw and the wider River Clyde Waterfront are undergoing an exciting period of regeneration, and we’re proud that our development will support that transformation - not only by helping to meet the growing demand for high-quality student accommodation, but also by contributing to placemaking and acting as a catalyst for further investment in the area.”

Construction is anticipated to begin in March 2026, with the first students expected to move in by September 2028.