Set over two floors, the property is A-listed and retains many of its historic original features on one of Glasgow’s main thoroughfares.

Front and rear staircases provide access to a ‘full height basement.’

Located within heart of Glasgow City Centre, the building commands a highly prominent corner position on the south side of Sauchiehall Street at its junction with Blythswood Street.

235 Sauchiehall Street marks the point where the thoroughfare transfers from shopping and hospitality into the nightime economy - surrounded by late night pubs and clubs.

The 4 storey bank was designed by John Keppie and A Graham Henderson and finished construction in 1931. It features a double height banking hall on the first floor.

Across the road is the highly successful McLellan Works and is in close proximity to the Glasgow School of Art, Glasgow Film Theatre as well as the Buchanan Galleries.

