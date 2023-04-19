Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Town Hall Rich List 2023: see which local authorities made the list
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
1 hour ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
3 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
3 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition
3 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?

Inside the six bedroom detached villa in Glasgow’s West End

This stunning Glasgow property is in Kelvinside in the West End.

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:17 BST

One of the most impressive and expensive properties on the market in Glasgow is this villa called Ravelston in the West End.

Listed on Rightmove, this landmark home offers six bedrooms over the first and second floor as well as a games room on the mezzanine level, library and workroom.

The most stunning feature of this property is the roof top terrace which offers terrific views of the city.

Kelvinside is well placed to a number of local shops and eateries on both Hyndland Road and Byres Road as well as great public transport links to the city centre. It is only a short walk to Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens.

Property Summary

Location: Ravelston 994 Great Western Road, Kelvinside, G12 0NS

Price: £1,800,000

Agent: Corum, West End.

Undefined: gallery
Undefined: related
The front of the B-listed detached villa.

1. Front

The front of the B-listed detached villa.

The entrance to the beautiful four level home.

2. Front Door

The entrance to the beautiful four level home.

The imposing reception hallway with central double staircase.

3. Hallway

The imposing reception hallway with central double staircase.

A great place to relax and wind down.

4. Living Room

A great place to relax and wind down.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:GlasgowWest EndPropertyPropertiesRightmove