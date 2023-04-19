Inside the six bedroom detached villa in Glasgow’s West End

This stunning Glasgow property is in Kelvinside in the West End.

One of the most impressive and expensive properties on the market in Glasgow is this villa called Ravelston in the West End.

Listed on Rightmove, this landmark home offers six bedrooms over the first and second floor as well as a games room on the mezzanine level, library and workroom.

The most stunning feature of this property is the roof top terrace which offers terrific views of the city.

Kelvinside is well placed to a number of local shops and eateries on both Hyndland Road and Byres Road as well as great public transport links to the city centre. It is only a short walk to Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens.

Property Summary

Location: Ravelston 994 Great Western Road, Kelvinside, G12 0NS

Price: £1,800,000

Agent: Corum, West End.

1 . Front The front of the B-listed detached villa.

2 . Front Door The entrance to the beautiful four level home.

3 . Hallway The imposing reception hallway with central double staircase.

4 . Living Room A great place to relax and wind down.