15 of the longest standing ‘proper old-school’ pubs still standing in Glasgow’s West End today - featuring Tennent’s, The Grove, and more
From Tennent’s Bar to The Grove, here’s 15 of the longest standing proper old school pubs open in the West End today
Glasgow’s West End, nowadays it might have a bit of a reputation as a posh and studenty place, but that’s not entirely the case - there’s plenty of places you can embibe the authentic Glaswegian West End culture, and there’s no one space more Glaswegian than the pub.
In the modern-day, the West End is full of brand-new gastropubs, hipster hangouts, and fancy restaurants, but that’s not to say there’s still not plenty of proper old-school Glasgow pubs, if you know where to look.
Many pubs that have been open as far back as the 17th century are still standing in the same place they were hundreds of years ago - so join us as we take a trip down memory lane with 15 of the last-standing ‘proper’ old-school pubs of West End past.
For updates on city centre life, follow the #LoveGlasgow hashtag across social media for inspiration, city guides, what’s on listings, days and night out ideas this spring.