From Tennent’s Bar to The Grove, here’s 15 of the longest standing proper old school pubs open in the West End today

Glasgow’s West End, nowadays it might have a bit of a reputation as a posh and studenty place, but that’s not entirely the case - there’s plenty of places you can embibe the authentic Glaswegian West End culture, and there’s no one space more Glaswegian than the pub.

In the modern-day, the West End is full of brand-new gastropubs, hipster hangouts, and fancy restaurants, but that’s not to say there’s still not plenty of proper old-school Glasgow pubs, if you know where to look.

Many pubs that have been open as far back as the 17th century are still standing in the same place they were hundreds of years ago - so join us as we take a trip down memory lane with 15 of the last-standing ‘proper’ old-school pubs of West End past.

1 . Curlers Rest The Curlers Rest has served as a tavern on Byres Road since the 17th century. Legend has it King Charles II visited the pub on a trip to Glasgow , enjoying the hospitality so much that he awarded the Royal Charter to the pub, allowing it to remain open any day of the week, even on the sabbath!

2 . The Arlington The Arlington has been operating on Woodlands Road since 1860 - making it one of the oldest pubs still standing in the West End. Expect a proper old-school pub to await you when you darken their door!

3 . The Islay Inn Located on Argyle Street just up the road from Kelvingrove, The Islay Inn has been a pub on the corner under several different names from as far back as 1861. Nowadays you can expect a traditional Scottish local with regular live folk music and a specialist selection of whiskies.

4 . Bon Accord One of Scotland’s best known whisky and real ale pubs, the Bon Accord is on Glasgow, North Street, near Charing Cross to the west of the city centre. Photo: Google Maps