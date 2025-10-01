International Film Festival Glasgow has announced the programme of events for its 12th edition - including a documentary on Glasgow’s punk scene.

Glasgow’s international film festival will return this November. It has today (2 October) announced its programme of events for this year’s festival - including a documentary on the iconic but short-lived Scottish punk band The Skids. The film also explores Glasgow’s punk scene.

It is the 12th edition of the film festival and showcases the best of Scotland’s independent film. It will run from 12 to 16 November 2025 at venues across Glasgow, including the Grosvenor Picture Theatre and The Social Hub.

Fresh from Berlin, IFFG will open with a Special Screening of Blue Moon by Richard Linklater (Boyhood) starring Ethan Hawke and Andrew Scott on 12 November and close on 16 November with Joachim Trier’s Cannes Grand Prix winner Sentimental Value starring Stellan Skarsgård, Elle Fanning and Renate Reinsve.

The career of The Skids will be explored in a new documentary screened at the IFFG | Supplied

The iconic but short-lived Scottish Punk band The Skids burned bright when they hit the scene in the 1970s. Forty years later, the group are back and the subjects of a special new documentary on the Glasgow Punk scene -The Skids ReVolution. The film will be followed by a live music performance at the Grosvenor bar.

Returning for fourth year is the Reel Tasty: Food & Film Experience. The curated food and film event introduces the audiences to independent cinema while enjoying a tasting menu, designed to complement the on screen experience. It includes food service inside the cinema with 4 dishes designed to enhance the theme of the night.

This year, the focus is on Mexico, with the Manu carefully curated by beloved Glasgow local “El Jefe’s”. The experience also includes a welcome drink from MOTH, or a beer / Michelada from NOAM & a night cap provided by GlenAllachie Distillery.

The Grosvenor is one of the venues involved in the festival | Grosvenor

Since 2020, the Festival’s strong education programme for under 16s, connects young audiences with indie cinema and animation from around the world and provides workshops, supporting incorporation of cinema education into the curriculum. With a total of 15+ participating schools from all parts of Glasgow, IFFG is proud to provide free screen education for under 16s thanks to support from the Glasgow City Council, private donations, sponsors and international partners.

This year you can take part in a VFX / Special effects workshop with Calum MacDonald at Gibbet FX whose work includes The Rig for Amazon, feature film Zebra Girl and the acclaimed TV series Outlander, as well as a Animation & Sound Design workshop with film education practitioner and animator Jonathan Charles - plus much more.

International Film Festival Glasgow runs this year from 12 – 16 November 2025 at multiple venues including The Grosvenor Picture Theatre, The Glasgow Social Hub and The Alchemy Experiment.