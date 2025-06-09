International Glaswegians share memories of Glasgow from across the world

As celebrations for Glasgow 850 are in full swing, stories from across the globe are pouring in as part of the city’s ‘Where did you GlasGOw?’ campaign.

Launched to engage with global Glaswegians who have taken their Weegie* spirit far beyond the city, the campaign invites people to share their fondest memories of Glasgow. Submissions have come from as far afield as Australia, Spain, USA, Luxembourg and across the UK. These personal reflections will form part of a living remembrance book to help create a lasting tribute to the city as it celebrates its 850th birthday.

Anne Scott Campbell, founder of the non-profit organisation Girls Gone International, has submitted a heartfelt entry to Glasgow 850. With more than one million members across 300 cities, Anne’s organisation empowers and connects women worldwide—but it’s her roots in Glasgow that inspired her contribution.

Now living in Spain, Anne is proud to share the story of her mothers, Gerrie and Susan Douglas-Scott, whom she considers two of Glasgow’s most iconic figures, being the first gay couple in Scotland to legally marry. Their union marked a powerful moment in the country’s history and Anne is delighted their legacy will be remembered among the city’s legends.

Alongside Gerrie and Susan, Glaswegian icons, Sir Billy Connolly, Charles Rennie Mackintosh, Sir Alex Ferguson, and Clyde, the beloved mascot of the 2014 Commonwealth Games were also named by fellow Weegies as figures they consider to be the most prominent representatives of Glasgow.

Gerrie and Susan Douglas-Scott - the first same-sex couple to legally marry in Glasgow. | Contributed

Anne added; “While the backdrop is often grey cloud, Glasgow feels full of colour especially in our humour and the way we speak, connect and care. I love that summer starts at 15 degrees and that walking through the rain and wind feels more like a mood than a problem. I love that as soon as I get off the plane, I feel like I can breathe in pure clean crisp air.”

Reflecting on the global community she’s created, Anne shared the driving force behind Girls Gone International: “At its heart, it’s about making sure no one feels alone, anywhere in the world. That Glaswegian spirit, humour and kindness is always welcoming others.”

The ‘People Make Glasgow’ slogan remains undisputed by those who have moved away, Hyndland native Eilidh Edmiston now living in Luxembourg said “Undoubtedly the people are my favourite thing about the city. It's hard to describe the joy I feel as I near the gate for a connecting flight back to Glasgow and hear the familiar and unmistakable Glaswegian accents. My kids have grown up in different, more reserved cultures in the Middle East and Europe, and I always found it amusing how surprised they were when we were home and witnessed how complete strangers interact.”

Trips to the transport museum, university café and watching their favourite football teams play all ranked highly upon people’s fondest memories of Glasgow.

Many keep their connection with Glasgow alive through regular visits home to family and friends and are even being sent home-comforts like tablet, shortbread and Irn Bru all the way to Australia.

Where did you GlasGOw? is an open invitation for those abroad who have an affinity to the city and a story to tell - whether about themselves, a fellow Weegie, or on behalf of an ancestor, family member, or friend.

To share your memories, stories and images please visit glasgow850.com and complete the easy online form. How much you want to share is up to you. Entries will be available to view towards the end of the year and will serve as a legacy from the Glasgow 850 celebrations.

Submissions for Where did you GlasGOw? can be made through an online form here.