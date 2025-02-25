Rodd & Gunn New Zealand have announced the opening of their first Glasgow store,

Located in the beautiful heritage site of Royal Exchange Square. This marks the second store in Scotland and the fourth stand-alone UK location to open in 2024.

Spanning 70m², the new store preserves the original architecture of the building while showcasing Rodd & Gunn’s unique aesthetic. Highlights include a feature wall with decorative beading behind the counter, wood flooring, white walls, and clear lighting to create an immersive and formal shopping experience.

The opening of the Glasgow store is a significant milestone in a year of global expansion for Rodd & Gunn. Recent flagship stores have opened in Manhattan (USA), Toronto (Canada), and across the UK in Edinburgh, Bath, and Winchester.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Beagley expressed his excitement: “We look forward to becoming a part of the Glaswegian community and offering our customers a unique shopping experience that reflects the best of New Zealand.”

Customers can explore the brand’s 100% traceable knitwear range, crafted from pure merino wool sourced from ZQRX. This sustainable range is designed for those who demand more from their garments, aligning sartorial elegance with eco-conscious practices.

Rodd & Gunn’s 75-year legacy of timeless design and connection to nature resonates with Glasgow’s cultural richness and history. The store offers a relaxed yet refined shopping experience that embodies New Zealand’s natural spirit.