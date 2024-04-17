These are the best performing state high schools in Inverclyde, according to the latest data available.

Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2023 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

The top performing school in Inverclyde this year in terms of academic attainment was Clydeview Academy - which was ranked as the 70th best performing high school in Scotland

These Higher result tables do not reflect schools or rank them in terms of ‘best to worst’ as that would fail to take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the effort and quality of the teaching staff, working conditions for said staff, quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from Inverclyde Council, or whether or not the school is serving an underprivileged and disadvantaged area within the local authority.

Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above, such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

1 . Clydeview Academy Clydeview Academy is the top performing high school in Inverclyde and is ranked as the 70th best performing school in Scotland. 47% of their pupils achieved five or more Higher qualifications. Photo: Google Maps

2 . St Columba’s High School St Columba’s High School in Gourock was the 114th best performing school in Scotland and the second best school in Inverclyde. 41% of their pupils achieved a minimum of five Highers.

3 . Notre Dame High School Notre Dame High School in Greenock saw 34% of their pupils leave with five or more Highers. They were ranked as the 186th best performing school in the country and third best in Inverclyde.