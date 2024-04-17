Inverclyde High School League Table 2024: All 6 Inverclyde High Schools ranked by academic attainment in 2023 - from Clydeview Academy to Inverclyde Academy

The top performing schools inInverclyde in 2023 from the latest exam data available from the Scottish Government

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 17th Apr 2024, 14:38 BST

These are the best performing state high schools in Inverclyde, according to the latest data available.

Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2023 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

The top performing school in Inverclyde this year in terms of academic attainment was Clydeview Academy - which was ranked as the 70th best performing high school in Scotland

These Higher result tables do not reflect schools or rank them in terms of ‘best to worst’ as that would fail to take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the effort and quality of the teaching staff, working conditions for said staff, quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from Inverclyde Council, or whether or not the school is serving an underprivileged and disadvantaged area within the local authority.

Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above, such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

You can find the full list of Glasgow secondary school rankings here.

Clydeview Academy is the top performing high school in Inverclyde and is ranked as the 70th best performing school in Scotland. 47% of their pupils achieved five or more Higher qualifications.

1. Clydeview Academy

Clydeview Academy is the top performing high school in Inverclyde and is ranked as the 70th best performing school in Scotland. 47% of their pupils achieved five or more Higher qualifications. Photo: Google Maps

St Columba’s High School in Gourock was the 114th best performing school in Scotland and the second best school in Inverclyde. 41% of their pupils achieved a minimum of five Highers.

2. St Columba’s High School

St Columba’s High School in Gourock was the 114th best performing school in Scotland and the second best school in Inverclyde. 41% of their pupils achieved a minimum of five Highers.

Notre Dame High School in Greenock saw 34% of their pupils leave with five or more Highers. They were ranked as the 186th best performing school in the country and third best in Inverclyde.

3. Notre Dame High School

Notre Dame High School in Greenock saw 34% of their pupils leave with five or more Highers. They were ranked as the 186th best performing school in the country and third best in Inverclyde.

Port Glasgow High School saw 29% of their students leave with five or more Highers. The school in Port Glasgow was the 236th best in Scotland and the fourth best in Inverclyde.

4. Port Glasgow High School

Port Glasgow High School saw 29% of their students leave with five or more Highers. The school in Port Glasgow was the 236th best in Scotland and the fourth best in Inverclyde.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish GovernmentSchoolsDataHigh SchoolScotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.