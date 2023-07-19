Here’s how the primary schools of Inverclyde compare to each other in the The Sunday Times primary school ‘league tables’

The best performing primary schools in Scotland including Inverclyde have been ranked, listed and released by The Sunday Times at the end of the last month.

St Mary’s Primary School in Greenock was ranked fourth across the whole of Scotland - Moorfoot Primary School in Gourock ranked 15th, while St Ninian’s ranked 16th and Kilmacolm Primary School came in 49th - meaning Inverclyde has four schools in the top 50 on a national level.

All four of the above school achieved a perfect score of 400 when marked up against indicators for the Scottish Government’s curriculum of excellence.

All primary schools in Scotland were ranked on four key areas reading, writing, numeracy, listening and talking. Sixty-three schools from more than 1,200 that submitted data scored top marks (400) across all indicators. Each primary school was given a score out of 400 drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.

This list does not definitively rank the primary schools of Inverclyde as ‘best to worst’ - as that would fail to take into numerous social, financial, and other factors that come into the overall qualiy of education. Instead it marks how well schools adhere to the Scottish Government’s ‘curriculum for excellence.’

Not included in this list is Wemyss Bay Primary School - who had no data avaliable.

GlasgowWorld launched our own league of Scottish High Schools based on academic attainment last month, you can find the article featuring the best performing high schools in Glasgow in terms of academic attainment here.

For primary school rankings from The Sunday Times in other regional areas click below for:

1 . St Mary’s Primary School St Mary’s Primary School in Greenock is the highest rated primary school in Inverclyde. They scored a perfect score of 400.

2 . Moorfoot Primary School Moorfoot Primary in Gourock is the second highest ranked primary school in Inverclyde. They also scored a perfect score of 400.

3 . St Ninian's Primary School Inverclyde • 304 pupils St Ninian’s Primary School in Gourock is the third highest ranked primary school in Inverclyde. They scored a perfect 400.

4 . Kilmacolm Primary School Kilmacolm Primary School is the fourth highest ranked primary school in Inverclyde. They scored a perfect 400.