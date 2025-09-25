The IRN-BRU Carnival is back, and this year 800 free tickets are available for local charities and community groups, to bring the joy of the Carnival to as many people as possible.

Charities and community groups in and around Glasgow are encouraged to apply for free tickets to the exhilarating opening day of the 2025/2026 IRN-BRU Carnival from 4pm on Friday 19 December. The tickets include entry to the Carnival and 5x vouchers per person to use on any rides and stalls. Each group can apply for up to fifteen tickets and extra tickets can be purchased if necessary.

Additional vouchers can also be purchased on top of the five complimentary vouchers online or at the event to make the most of the Carnival fun. The IRN-BRU Carnival has a two-year partnership with Scottish Autism which provides staff training on understanding autism and helps to add more autism friendly elements to the Carnival where possible. Some of the new autism-friendly additions include a new traffic light system on the website so visitors are aware of peak days and times, as well as a sensory map and easy read documents.

Every year, the IRN-BRU Carnival hosts Autism Friendly sessions, with this year’s taking place on Sunday 28 December at11am-2pm and Monday 5 January at 4pm-9pm. During these sessions, visitors with autism and sensory processing differences will have the chance to enjoy the rides and fun of the Carnival with adjustments such as less visitors in the halls, reduced music levels, and where possible, rides will be slower and flashing lights will be turned off.

Over the last 5 years, the IRN-BRU carnival have provided over 5,000 free tickets to local charities and communities to allow everyone to experience the IRN-BRU Carnival. Whether you’re a fan of the dodgems or the fun of the inflatable play area, this season’s Carnival is going to be packed full of the classic family favourites and brand-new attractions.

Margaret Cowan, Group Operations Manager at the IRN-BRU Carnival said: “The IRN-BRU Carnival has become a Glasgow staple at this time of year. We want to make sure as many people as possible get to attend and join in the Carnival fun. We invite any charity or community group to apply for free tickets, and we look forward to welcoming you to this year’s IRN-BRU Carnival”

You can find out more information on the 2025/2026 IRN-BRU Carnival here and how to apply for free tickets can be found here. Entries must be made by 23 October 2025.