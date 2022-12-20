The SEC in Glasgow will host the event from December 23 - January 15, 2023.

The Irn Bru Carnival returns on December 22.

One of Scotland’s biggest festive institutions returns for another year of fun this Friday. The IRN-BRU Carnival will open its doors on December 23, running until January, 15, 2023 at the SEC in Glasgow.

One of the most popular and longest running festive events in Scotland, featuring classic stalls like hook-a-duck and the dodgems alongside the latest thrill rides, generations of families have been ‘going to the Carnival’ in Glasgow for over a century.

Whether you are into the thrill of the waltzers or the sticky wall, the action of the dodgems or the fun of the inflatable play the 2022 Carnival will be packed full of the usual family favourites and exciting new attractions.

The Irn Bru Carnival is back in town

First launched in 2018, the IRN-BRU Carnival’s popular Autism Friendly Sessions also return on Friday 23 December (12pm-3pm) and Tuesday 10 January (4pm-9pm). These sessions offer visitors with autism and other sensory processing disorders and their families and carers the chance to enjoy a festive day out in a more relaxed setting.

During these sessions the main hall lights will be on, and the music turned off or very low. Where possible, rides will run a little slower (although their lights will still be on) and quiet areas will be available at the event.

Standard entry tickets are available from £17.50 with discounts available for groups, concessions and Young Scot card holders, and kids under three go free. Tickets are available online now at www.irn-bru-carnival.com – book by December 22 for the best prices.

*Closed on Christmas Day

