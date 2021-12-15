Item removed after bomb squad attend incident at Glasgow bridge

A Glasgow bridge has reopened after the bomb squad removed ‘ordnance’ found in the water.

Police are currently at the scene at Dalmarnock Bridge.

Police officers and the bomb squad were called out to an incident on Dalmarnock Bridge earlier this afternoon.

The item has been removed and the road has reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.40pm on Wednesday, 15 December, officers were called to a report of ordnance found in the water at Dalmarnock bridge on Dalmarnock Road.