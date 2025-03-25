Jet2 is announcing their expansion across the Winter Sun programme at Glasgow Airport with extra capacity to 4 destinations

Jet2 have responded to continued demand for flights and holidays for Winter 2025/26, by announcing a significant expansion across their Winter Sun programme from Glasgow Airport.

Today’s announcement means additional seats have gone on sale for Winter 25/26 from Glasgow Airport, giving customers and independent travel agents plenty of choice and flexibility when it comes to getting away next winter.

The expansion has seen the leading leisure airline and UK’s leading tour operator put on sale extra capacity to Malaga, Alicante, Faro and Malta for Winter 25/26, in response to more customers looking to enjoy some winter sunshine. (full details of additional flights broken down below).

The services being added for Winter 25/26 from Glasgow Airport are as follows:

Additional flying to Malaga in November 2025 as well as weekend flights added over Xmas and New Year.

Extra Saturday services to Alicante from 10th January to 7th February 2026.

New Tuesday services to Faro from 28th October to 18th November 2025.

Additional departures to Malta in November 2025 and March 2026.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are seeing continued demand for our award-winning flights and holidays and with Winter 25/26 looking so popular, we are in the position to respond with a massively expanded programme from Glasgow Airport. The extra capacity we have put on sale to popular winter sun destinations means we are giving customers even more choice and flexibility when it comes to getting away next winter.

“Such an expansion would not be possible without customers choosing to travel with us in huge numbers, so I would like to sincerely thank our customers and independent travel agent partners for their continued support. We look forward to taking lots of happy holidaymakers on their well-deserved holidays next winter and showcasing our award-winning credentials.”

Chris Tibbett, Aero Director at AGS Airports, which owns and operates Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, said: "We are thrilled to see Jet2.com and Jet2holidays significantly expand its Winter Sun programme from Glasgow Airport for Winter 25/26.

“This expansion provides our passengers with even more options and flexibility, but also underscores the strong partnership we have with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays and their understanding that people who reside in Scotland’s largest city want to travel internationally from their local airport.

“The additional capacity to Alicante, Faro, Malaga and Malta will undoubtedly be welcomed by holidaymakers looking to escape the Scottish winter weather for sunnier climes. We look forward to continue working with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays to expand its presence in Glasgow further and support the delivery of its award-winning travel experience to our customers."