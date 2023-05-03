Jet2 made the announcement today that a disruptive passenger from Glasgow has been banned for life, after his ‘disgraceful and aggressive behaviour’ caused an aircraft to be diverted yesterday, Tuesday May 2.

Mr Fraser, 29, from Govan, behaved in such an ‘appalling fashion’ on the Glasgow to Dalaman flight that the crew had no choice but to divert the aircraft to Sofia Airport in Bulgaria so that airport police could offload him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Fraser’s catalogue of ‘unacceptable behaviour’ included the consumption of alcohol, which is prohibited onboard, as well as ‘physical and verbal aggression’, which led to him having to be restrained whilst the aircraft diverted.

After police boarded to offload Mr Fraser, the aircraft took off to Dalaman again, meaning customers arrived at their holiday two hours later than scheduled.

Jet2 has confirmed that it will ‘vigorously pursue’ Mr Fraser for the recovery of all costs incurred by this diversion, and that Mr Fraser has been banned from flying with Jet2 for life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Phil Ward, Managing Director of Jet2.com, said: “Mr Fraser behaved in a disgraceful fashion, causing unnecessary distress to others onboard. As a family friendly airline we take a zero tolerance approach to this behaviour, and we would like to apologise to other customers and our colleagues for any upset caused.

“Our highly-trained crew, along with a number of other customers, acted to restrain Mr Fraser and we would like to sincerely thank them for their actions, however this simply should not be happening.

“Mr Fraser has been banned from flying with Jet2.com for life and we will vigorously pursue him for all the costs that we incurred as a result of this diversion.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new Jet2 route from Birmingham Airport to Vienna is set to launch in November in time for a winter break. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

He added: “Thankfully, the vast majority of customers enjoy their flights and have a lovely holiday, and we will continue to work hard to provide our VIP Customer service for them as always.