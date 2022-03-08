A job has opened up to be a wildlife ranger on an uninhabited Scottish island - with no running water or electricity.

The National Trust for Scotland is recruiting a ranger for the islands of Mingulay, Pabbay and Berneray, Outer Hebrides.

The job involves monitoring seabirds, and pays £22,752 for a contract between April and August, for a 40-hour week.

Picture: Tony Kinghorn/Geograph

Accommodation is provided which is a single room in a shared house on Mingulay with no running water or mains electricity.

Travel to the remote island is by boat.

Tasks include monitoring the seabird colonies and estimating population size, and welcoming visitors in summer months.

Other roles include noting sightings of whales and dolphins as well as logging information in the required forms.

However no trips to the mainland or even other islands are expected for the duration of the contract.

The job spec said: "It is expected that the Seabird Ranger will stay on Mingulay for the duration of the contract, with only occasional trips to Barra."

It added: "A considerable degree of self-sufficiency and resilience needed to live and work in isolated conditions for extended periods.