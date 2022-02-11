The Edinburgh-based food festival is coming to Glasgow this summer.

What’s happening? Foodies Festival is back for 2022, and as well as being hosted in its home city of Edinburgh, it’ll also be heading west for the first time.

When: 12-14 August 2022, from 11am - 9pm.

Where: Rouken Glen Park.

Ticket prices: Early bird tickets are now available, priced at £19 for an adult. There’s also family tickets for £37 and VIP tickets from £38 per person. Find out more and buy tickets here.

What to expect: The team behind the festival said that this is their ‘biggest celebration yet of top chefs, tasty food, delicious drinks and live music.’

There will be cooking demonstrations from MasterChef champions and local chefs - including Gary Maclean, Laura Michael and Liam Rogers - in the chef’s theatre. Great British Bake Off stars will share their baking secrets in the cake and bake theatre.