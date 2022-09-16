The Glasgow artist made the announcement this morning.

Joesef announced this morning (Friday) that he will release his debut album ‘Permanent Damage’ early next year - which will be followed with a tour across the UK, with a date at the Barrowlands in Glasgow.

The announcement follows the release of his single ‘Joe’.

Over the last two years Joesef has grown from a bedroom pop artist to a fully established soul producer.

Focusing on heartbreak, the album is set to deal with some heavy themes with a tongue in cheek tone that Joesef fans have come to expect.

Joe, who grew up in the East End of Glasgow, has played Otherlands, Reading & Leeds Festival - and has done several well-remembered gigs at King Tuts Wah Wah Hut, and the iconic 100 Club in London.

Joesef’s new single follows up on the well-received singles ‘East End Coast’ and ‘It’s Been A Little Heavy Lately’.

The new album tells the story of an artist coming to terms with heartbreak, the queer experience, and ‘finding home’ in Glasgow.

Joesef said:"I've always found it quite difficult to find peace in myself. Always moving, always thinking, always dreaming, always searching.

“Until I started making music it was the more destructive aspects of my personality that took over in order to cope with an ever changing landscape of feeling I couldn’t maintain control of.

“Permanent Damage is about fighting in the street on the way home, kissing in the taxi, having nothing to say in the morning. holding grief in your hands and carrying it with you indefinitely.

“There is a permanence in what we went through together and it’s affected the way I carry myself and the way I see the world. It's about grieving for a version of myself that I don’t think I’ll ever be able to get back.”