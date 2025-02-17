John Cena set to make appearance at Wrestlemania event in Glasgow
WWE today announced that John Cena will return to Glasgow this March as part of his 2025 Farewell Tour and appear live on Raw for the final time in Brussels, Glasgow and London. Tickets are available for purchase now.
The 16-time World Champion will make stops on the following dates:
- Monday March 17 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National (www.ticketmaster.be/)
- Monday March 24 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro (www.ticketmaster.co.uk)
- Monday March 31 – London, England – O2 Arena (www.axs.com)
Fans attending the Road to WrestleMania tour of Europe will also see their favorite WWE Superstars just weeks ahead of WrestleMania 41, including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Naomi, and many more.
Fans around the world will be able to watch John Cena’s final return to Raw in Europe live on Netflix, with the episodes airing in Belgium on ABXplore.
