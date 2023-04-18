Justin Currie, Scorsese and De Niro at the GFT

Del Amitri front man Justin Currie spoke about his love for the film New York, New York

For almost a year now, the Glasgow Film Theatre (GFT) has been showing a Martin Scorsese classic each month which has already included the likes of Taxi Driver, Goodfellas and Raging Bull.

Scorsese is one of the most celebrated and recognised directors and producers of all time and the GFT has pledged to show one of the 80-year-olds movies every month until they run out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This month it was the turn of musical drama ‘New York, New York’ starring Robert De Niro and Liza Minnelli which was released in 1977.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 20: Martin Scorsese speaks during Olivia Harrison and Martin Scorsese in Conversation: Came The Lightening: Twenty Poems For George at The 92nd Street Y, New York on November 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

It’s one of the lesser-known Scorsese movies but Del Amitri lead singer revealed why he had chosen this particular film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was very chuffed to be asked to choose a film and immediately thought of New York, New York because I’d not seen the damn thing since it first came to Glasgow.

“I think I seen it probably in the early eighties in the Grosvenor cinema late at night. I loved it when I first saw it.”

He then proceeded to ask the audience whether many people had seen the film to which the majority of people raised their hands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think there’s a reason for that, it’s not really been widely available or shown on broadcast television very often which mystifies me.

“From a personal perspective, I went to see Taxi Driver again late at night at the Grosvenor obviously when I was far too young to see such a disturbing and unsettling film but I kind of loved it and came here to see Mean Streets which I absolutely adored because it’s more of an art house film and it’s a bit funnier than Taxi Driver.

“Before I saw Raging Bull I saw this which confounded me because it didn’t seem to have any links to Mean Streets or Taxi Driver and I just loved it for what it extensively is which is a homage to MGM 1940s musicals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"You talkin' to me?. Taxi Driver sees one of the world's most respected directors, Martin Scorsese, team up with one of the world's most iconic actors Robert DeNiro.

“The projectionist very kindly showed me the first twenty minutes today and it’s sort of nothing of the sort. It isn’t a very typical Scorsese movie although I know later on there’s a lot of marital strife which is a very common theme of his in films like Casino and it also has what you don’t expect to see in a musical or romantic comedy as it has this utter detestable male lead character playing against and ineffably charming old Holywood cartoon eyes character. You know that something destructive is going to happen.

“I’ll quickly finish with the music. I didn’t know that the theme song was anything other than a 1940s standard when I saw the film. In fact, I sang ‘New York, New York’ in New York assuming it was written in the 1940s but fortunately, I wasn’t booed off even though I should have been.

“You’ll see why in the film that ‘New York, New York’ was written especially for this film by the guys that wrote Chicago and Cabaret.”

Advertisement

Advertisement