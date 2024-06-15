King's Birthday Honours list: All the Glasgow and Lanarkshire names on the list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former prime minister Gordon Brown, writer and satirist Armando Iannucci, ex-footballer Ally McCoist and Post Office campaigner Alan Bates have been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours list.

There is a knighthood for historian Professor Sir Niall Ferguson, who first came to the attention of many in the UK with the hit 2003 Channel 4 series Empire: How Britain Made The Modern World, and a best-selling book of the same name.

The Glasgow-born academic, who has written 16 books, said: "When an individual is honoured by the King, implicitly his formative influences are the real recipients of the honour.

"Anything I have achieved is in truth the achievement of my grandparents; my parents, Molly and Campbell; my school, the Glasgow Academy; my college, Magdalen, Oxford; and all the family members, teachers, mentors and friends who encouraged and supported me."

Myrna Bernard, from East Renfrewshire, has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to the Jewish community and to the disabled in Scotland.

Describing her reaction to news of the award, she said: "It was a surprise, it was a shock, I'm very touched and just amazed and I'm delighted. It was very nice."

Glasgow

OBE

Rachel Alison Sandison. Deputy Vice-Chancellor (External Engagement) and Vice-Principal (External Relations), University of Glasgow. For services to Higher Education. (Glasgow)

MBE

Maureen Ferrie. Founder, Greater Easterhouse Supporting Hands. For services to People Living With a Disability in Glasgow. (Glasgow)

Syed Nasir Jaffri. For services to Integration in Glasgow. (Glasgow)

David Anthony Seers. Head, Sponsorship and Historic Environment, Scottish Government. For services to Culture, History and the Arts of Scotland. (Glasgow)

Anna Louise Toland. Team Leader, Older People's Primary Care Service, Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership. For services to Health and Social Care in Glasgow. (Glasgow)

BEM

Christopher Boyle. Trade Union Safety Representative, BAE Systems. For services to Defence. (Glasgow)

James Hope. For services to the community in Barmulloch, Glasgow. (Glasgow)

Lanarkshire

MBE

Kenneth Robert Muir. For services to the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre. (Hamilton)

Antoinette Alice Parr. General Manager, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. For services to NHS Scotland, to the Scout Movement and to St Augustine's Roman Catholic Church, Coatbridge and the Motherwell Diocese. (Coatbridge)

BEM

Anne Milligan Lyon. County Archivist, Girlguiding. For services to Girlguiding in South Lanarkshire. (Hamilton)

Renfrewshire

OBE

Alistair Murdoch McCoist MBE. For services to Association Football and to Broadcasting. (Renfrew)

MBE

Anton Chalk. Head of Fleet, Police Service of Scotland and lately Chair, National Association of Police Fleet Managers. For services to Policing in Scotland. (Bishopton)

Angela Marie Forbes. Chief Executive, BuildForce. For services to the Construction Industry. (Erskine)

Lesley Mary Forbes. Lately Head, Corporate Management Unit, Social Security Programme Division, Scottish Government. For services to the Establishment of the Social Security System in Scotland. (Thornliebank)

BEM

Myrna Miriam Bernard. Social Worker, Association of Jewish Refugees. For services to the Jewish Community and to the Disabled in Scotland. (Newton Mearns)

Myrtle Elise McGregor. Christian Aid Volunteer. For services to the community in Clarkston, Glasgow. (Clarkston)

Patricia Mary Murray. Founder, Grandparents Of Kids With Cancer. For services to Cancer Support. (Greenock)