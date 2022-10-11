Martin McGill, 49, who grew up in Kirkintilloch has been named by police as one of those killed in the petrol station explosion

Martin McGill, 49, was one of ten people who lost their lives in the blast in County Donegal on October 7, in what investigators believe is suspected to be a gas leak.

Martin spent his childhood years growing up in Kirkintilloch and was described by those who knew him as being an passionate football fan, particularly for Celtic FC.

The Garda (Irish Police Service) has now released a picture of Martin and in a statement confirmed his identity along with others caught up in the blast, the youngest of which was only five years old.

Mr McGill was described by some close to him as a devoted son who cared for his elderly mother.

He regularly made visits to the village pharmacy to collect her prescriptions.

He moved to Creeslough to look after both his parents but his father had since died.

Advertisement

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ has reported that the Irish President Michael Higgins is expected to attend eight of the funerals, missing today’s due to a prior engagement in France.

The first funerals of the victims will be held later today (Tuesday, October 11).

The funeral Mass for Jessica Gallagher, 24, will take place at St Michael's Church in the County Donegal this morning.

The service for Martin McGill, 49, will take place in the same church this afternoon.