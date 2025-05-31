Glasgow politicians have questioned the decision to axe Irish language rappers Kneecap from TRNSMT.

The Belfast trio announced they have been removed from the music festival in Glasgow over police concerns about safety on Wednesday. It led to them revealing a replacement gig “to try to make up for it” at the O2 Academy in July, which has seen a pre sale sell out in 80 seconds.

Glasgow Greens co-leader Jon Molyneux has questioned Police Scotland’s position on TRNSMT and pointed out they routinely manage “major events.”

He said: “The police position on this is deeply questionable. We are talking about one band, playing for around 45 minutes, in six weeks’ time, in a secure, ticketed, bag-searched environment. It stretches credibility to claim that this presents an insurmountable operational problem when the police routinely manage major events and demonstrations in the city.

“In all of this one thing matters more than anything and that’s that Kneecap isn’t the story. The genocide and humanitarian crisis in Gaza is the story and we all have a duty to speak out on that.”

Glasgow Cathcart SNP MSP James Dornan said: “I’m truly concerned by the police statement that Kneecap should not play at TRNSMT because they can’t guarantee their safety. Who exactly is threatening them? Israel? Supporters of genocide? Anti Irish protesters? Who exactly? This is an extremely worrying decision.”

Controversy over the gig had been growing with First Minister John Swinney calling for the performers to be dropped from the line-up. Glasgow SNP and Scottish Greens councillors were not in favour of the group being axed from TRNSMT.

The artists attracted criticism after footage emerged from 2023 appearing to show one of them saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

A member of the group has also been charged with a terror offence after allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed organisation Hezbollah at a London gig.

TRNSMT promoters DF Concerts said Kneecap would not perform on July 11 due to concerns expressed by the police about safety.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Any decision on the line up at TRNSMT is for the organisers and there was no prior consultation with Police Scotland before acts were booked.

“Officers have highlighted the potential reaction of such a large audience to this band would require a significant policing operation in order to support the delivery of a safe event.

“We have also passed on information from the public around safety concerns to allow organisers to make an informed decision on the running of the festival.”