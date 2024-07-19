Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Equi’s, a Scottish Italian ice cream brand with a 100-year history, is unveiling a trio of mouth-watering new flavours tomorrow (Friday 19 th July) for Scots to enjoy this summer.

The ice cream producer, headquartered in Rutherglen, Glasgow, is adding Strawberry Cheesecake, Pistachio Swirl, and Chocolate Hazelnut and Raspberry to its 50+ strong list of flavours and at the same time, unveiling a new look, with a cheeky nod to its Scottish Italian heritage.

The new Equi’s logo features an illustration of Michaelangelo’s Statue of David, the world-famous Italian Renaissance sculpture, but in true Glasgow style, has an ice cream cone on its head in a nod to the Duke of Wellington traffic cone.

The three new flavours come as part of the ice cream company’s growth ambitions, which include projected growth of more than 40% by 2027, taking them from a £3.5m turnover company to £5m.

David Equi, owner of Equi’s Ice Cream said: “We consider ourselves innovators when it comes to Scottish ice cream, and we know our customers are always keen to try new and different things, so we’re thrilled to be launching three delicious new flavours - and we’ve given ourselves a makeover!

“We wanted our new look to reflect the pride we feel in both our Scottish and Italian heritage but also stay true to our fun, cheeky ethos that we’re known and loved for.

“We can’t wait for people to taste the new selection and hear what they think – Pistachio Swirl has already been a huge hit with the team!”

Equi’s has revealed that its new Strawberry Cheesecake was the most complex to develop, with the new product development team experimenting with 17 different types of cheesecake crumble to ensure the texture remained perfectly crunchy in the ice cream.

Equi’s Pistachio Swirl is made with 100% Italian pistachios and rippled with a rich pistachio cream, delivering an extra burst of flavour with every spoonful, and the Chocolate Hazelnut and Raspberry flavour is made using a secret recipe directly from Italy.

All Equi’s ice cream is crafted using fresh Scottish whole milk from East Kilbride farm, Park Farm and double cream from Park Farm and Müller.

Ice-cream fans will see Equi’s new look landing in the freezer section of Morrisons, ASDA and Co-op throughout the remainder of the year and will be able to scoop up a taste of new flavours at participating ice cream parlours across Scotland from mid-July.

In addition to Pistachio Swirl, 50 Morrisons stores across Scotland will also be bringing Equi’s classic flavours with the fresh new look to customers, including Double Cream Vanilla, Raspberry Ripple and Scottish Tablet.

The new ice cream flavours will be available in Equi’s independent parlours stockists this

summer, with all three available to try from Friday July 19 at:

Equi’s Hamilton

Equi’s Motherwell

Gladstones Land, Edinburgh

Crave Dundee

Scoop Anstruther

Lou Lou’s Queensferry

Ice Lab Coatbridge

Fat Sals, Glasgow

Sweethaven Gilmerton

Sweethaven Tranent

Sweethaven Mussleburgh

Promenade Café, Aberdeen