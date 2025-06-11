Lanarkshire shopper wins big donation for charity at Aldi Supermarket Sweep

Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep has raised £700 for a Scottish charity

Aldi Scotland’s much-loved Supermarket Sweep challenge recently returned to East Kilbride, and one lucky local winner has raised £739.03 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) while picking up the same amount in Aldi favourites for himself.

Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep is inspired by the legendary gameshow and arrived in East Kilbride on Sunday 1 June. Lucky shopper Patrick Coll, who was chosen as the winner of a competition, took part in the five-minute trolley dash for CHAS.

As well as taking home a trolley full of goodies, Aldi Scotland matched the cash value of Patrick’s haul, donating all proceeds to CHAS to help support over 500 babies, children and young people across Scotland with life-shortening conditions and their families.

In 2025 every penny raised through the initiative will go directly to CHAS, with £10,000 pledged in support.

Aldi Supermarket Sweep winner, Patrick Coll, said: “Thank you to Aldi for the opportunity to take part in the Supermarket Sweep. I had a brilliant time and the staff were fantastic throughout - it was such a fun and memorable experience.”

Jenn Stewart, Service Manager for Hospices, CHAS said “This partnership with Aldi to undertake supermarket sweeps across Scotland is an exciting initiative for CHAS to be involved in. We are seeing an increase in the number of referrals to CHAS for hospice care which includes support for families in their own homes.

“Currently there are forty families receiving support from CHAS within close proximity to the East Kilbride Aldi store. These families are receiving medical care, respite care and outreach support including bereavement and sibling support. We are very grateful for all funds raised which will allow CHAS to care for a greater number of children and families in Scotland in both hospices, hospitals and in their own homes.”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland said: “Our annual Supermarket Sweep holds a special place in the Aldi calendar, and we’re so pleased to bring it back for another year. Congratulations to Patrick who managed to raise a fantastic £739 for CHAS, while snapping up a whole load of Aldi favourites for himself.

“CHAS is an incredible organisation which does invaluable work for families in Scotland. We are committed to raising as much money as possible so the charity can continue to provide vital hospice care to children with life-shortening conditions, and unwavering support to families during the most difficult moments imaginable.”

For more information about CHAS and how to support its work, visit https://www.chas.org.uk/