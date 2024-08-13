'Landmark' Southside business park listed for sale for offers over £9.5m

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Southside suburb business park has been listed for offers over £9.5m

DM Hall, one of Scotland’s largest independent firms of chartered surveyors, is now marketing Spiersbridge Business Park in Thornliebank, alongside joint agent, Lapsley McManus.

The 77,000 sq ft of office and industrial space, just ten miles from Glasgow city centre, produces a current annual rent receivable of around £839,000 per annum and at £9.5m, equates to a capital rate of £123 per sq ft.

Conceived, constructed and operated by Scotland-based developers largely from their own resources almost twenty years ago, the business park comprises a business centre, a two-storey office building occupied by East Renfrewshire Council, and a number of industrial units, all of which are fully let.

Jonathan McManus, a partner of Agency at DM Hall said: “Spiersbridge Business Park is a huge success story, providing highly sought-after flexible business space on the southside of Glasgow and little over a mile from the M77. This investment is ideal for new owners seeking secure income.

“The current owners have built a strong product with a waiting list for the space within the estate from interested potential tenants.

“DM Hall and Lapsley McManus are seeking offers over £9.5m reflecting a yield of 8.28%.”

DM Hall has a network of offices across Scotland and the North of England with the recent addition of new offices in Carlisle and Kendal.