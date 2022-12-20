Glasgow based Lewis Capaldi is hoping to round off a very good year by getting Christmas number one. He isn’t well liked in Germany, however

Lewis Capaldi is looking to end the year on a high as he tries to get Christmas number one.

Glasgow-based singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is in the running to be Christmas number one. The highest-selling single is a much sought-after position at this time of year and the artist will find out the outcome later on this week.

If Capaldi does achieve a Christmas number one slot, it would put him on an esteemed list with many who has romped out screens in the past including Spice Girls, The Beatles, Elton John and Ed Sheeran.

This year’s contenders include the current joint record holders for most consecutive number ones, a Youtube collective and an acclaimed rapper.

Pointless - Lewis Capaldi: Capaldi, who is set to headline Reading and Leeds festivals next year, is going for his fourth number-one with the latest track from his upcoming second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

Support has been ramping in from afar including Michael Buble who has joked saying that Christmas should be cancelled if Capaldi doesn’t get Christmas number one this year.

Prior to the announcement on Friday, Capaldi has already been sitting top of the charts for the second week running and will have a lot of momentum as a result of sitting at the top of the tree for the last fortnight.

Lewis is number one on the Big Top 40, which takes account of radio airplay, but only number 20 on the Official Singles Chart, behind Bublé at number 10 and Mariah Carey at number one.

The Glasgwegian is continuing to make positive waves around the world with his music and getting that number one spot in time for Christmas would mark off what has been a successful 2022 for the funny character.

Plans for 2023 look strong as well including a tour although he’s been disappointed with the response from Germany.

Speaking to Ken Bruce on his BBC Radio 2 show, Capaldi said the tour is “selling well” except for the German date.

The singer added: “People in Germany are really not vibing with my music, I have to say at the minute. Ticket sales are abysmal. That’s a word that I don’t get to use often.

He added: “Everywhere else you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s going to sell out, or that’s going to sell really well, blah blah blah’, and you can kind of see them going up.’”

