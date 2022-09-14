Capaldi shocked mid-day passersby and shoppers by playing his latest single live on the city centre street.

Lewis Capaldi launched into an impromptu busking set on Buchanan Street this afternoon (14 September).

Glasgow mid-day commuters and shoppers were shocked to hear the vocals of Lewis Capaldi on the city centre street, and quickly gathered round to watch his set.

Capaldi set up with an acoustic guitar and a microphone outside Princess Square shopping centre on Buchanan Street.

Lewis Capaldi sang his hit ‘Before you go’ followed by his newest single ‘Forget Me’, released just last week.

Lewis Capaldi played the impromptu busking set on Buchanan Street just after 3pm today (14 September).

The singer broadcast his ten minute set live on Instagram.

Addressing the crowd, Lewis spoke about releasing his single last week and how it ‘wasn’t the best week to release a single’.