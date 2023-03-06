Lewis Capaldi postpones two world tour gigs after medical advice

The singer has apologised to fans after a bronchitis diagnosis forced him to postpone two European shows

Lewis Capaldi has been forced to cancel and reschedule two concerts after being diagnosed with bronchitis. The throat condition leaves the Scottish singer unable to perform in Zurich and Milan this week.

The two dates were part of his ongoing world tour which will take him to 11 different countries.

After feeling “uncomfortable” during his Stockholm gig on Sunday night, Capaldi consulted a vocal specialist in Sweden who advised him to rest his voice to avoid causing damage to his vocal chords.

He wrote: “Zurich and Milan, I’m absolutely devastated to be typing this.

“As lots of you know for the past few nights of the tour I’ve been really struggling with my voice, last night in Stockholm I tried my best to sing through the show even with it feeling really uncomfortable because I was desperate not to let any of you down.

“I’ve just been to see a voice specialist in Sweden who’s told me I’ve got bronchitis and that I should be on vocal rest for at least three days to give me any chance of not damaging my voice and being able to continue touring.

“I’m so very sorry to say that means that the shows in Zurich tomorrow night and Milan the day after will be postponed.”

“I’ve already checked with the venues’ free days they can do as well as dates I can make it back over to play these sold-out shows that I’ve been buzzing about for so long.

“Milan, the show will now be on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, and Zurich, the show will now be on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

“All original tickets for the show will be valid, you don’t need to do anything else.

“Hate letting you all down and this is the last thing I want to be writing.

“Going to be doing everything i can with rest and medication to be ready for Barcelona onwards.