The Oasis Britpop legend announced he will play through the album at some ‘BIBLICAL venues’ for the LP’s 30th anniversary - could Glasgow be one of the gig list?

Liam Gallagher might be coming to Glasgow next year as part of a tour celebrating 30 years since the release of Oasis’ debut LP, Definitely Maybe.

Definitely Maybe was the first full-length LP released by Oasis on August 29 1994 - that included some of the bands biggest hits like ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Star’, ‘Live Forever’ and ‘Supersonic’.

According to Gallagher himself, the 1994 LP will be played live in its entirity including the B-sides, and not just acoustically either, they’ll be performed on stage in its ‘original order’ as they were ‘originally played’ - meaning it’s likely we’ll see a full band, and not just acoustic versions of Definitely Maybe.

Writing on Twitter, the youngest Gallagher brother said:”As it’s 30 years since DM was released nxt year I’m gonna be playing the album from start to finish in it’s original order at a few BIBLICAL venues LG x”

Will the Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour come to Glasgow?

We don’t know exactly what cities the Definitely Maybe tour will be coming to, and it’s likely that LG himself doesn’t even know yet.

Given how well the Gallagher brothers concerts sell in Glasgow however, we can definitely (maybe) expect a tour date in the city.

The last time LG was in Glasgow was last summer, in Hampden Park on June 26 2022, with support from Kasabian and Goat Girl. commenting on Twitter after the gig he said:”Glasgow you will be the death of me you were biblical I love and adore you stay cool until nxt time LG x”

We may be looking into this too much, but LG did describe Glasgow as biblical, and his announcement for the tour did say he was coming to some ‘BIBLICAL venues’ - that being said he does use that word a lot.

Liam Gallagher

This morning, May 12, after his tweet about the Definite Maybe anniversary tour got over 30k likes in just 18 hours, Liam Gallagher tweeted simply:”MOONING.”

We take it he meant morning, as did most of his fans who wished him a good morning in response. One fan however, asked LG what he thought of Barrowlands as a venue, he replied ‘Jimi or John’ to which the fan clarified ‘Glasgow Barrowlands’.

Gallagher replied back:”NORTY venue”.

It’s likely tour dates will take place in cities like Manchester, Liverpool, and London, and we can only hope that LG makes his way up to Glasgow too.

Given the bands connections to the city - being signed for the first time by Alan McGee in King Tut’s - we can only hope that LG and his bookers are feeling sentimental. For more on the Gallagher brothers connections to the city, check out our retrospective articles below.

What venue will Oasis play in Glasgow for the Definitely Maybe tour?

Oasis played a total of 10 gigs in Glasgow (not including their breakthrough gig at King Tut’s) at the following venues:

Tramway (April 7, 1994)

Cathouse (June 13, 1994)

Barrowlands (December 27, 1994)

Balloch Country Park (August 3 & 4, 1996)

Glasgow Green (August 26, 2000)

The Barrowlands (October 13, 2001)

Braehead Arena (November 13 & 14, 2002)

The SECC (November 4 & 5, 2008)

Although LG did call the Barrowlands ‘norty’, if the anniversary tour does come to Glasgow, we can expect massive venues in keeping with demand like the Hydro, Bellahouston Park, or Hampden Park, where he played a solo gig last summer.

Will Oasis reform for Definitely Maybe’s 30th Anniversary?

It doesn’t seem likely, but here’s what we know so far.

Back in 2020, Liam told NME that an Oasis reunion was ‘on the cards’ and could happen ‘very soon’, while just earlier this year Noel said he would ‘never say never’ to a reunion.

Although, in response to another fan replying to his tweet about the anniversary tour, LG said that the album ‘needs properly CELEBRATING not just repackaged.’ This seems like a jab at his estranged brother Noel - as last month the former Oasis bandmate Noel Gallagher confirmed that the band would be honouring three-decades of Definitely Maybe by releasing an anniversary reissue.

It’s reported that the reissue will feature the original tracks alongside some never-before-seen songs from the early years of Oasis - recorded in the same sessions that Definitely Maybe - alongside demo versions of the bands biggest hits.

Oasis fans can expect the Noel Gallagher reissue to include acoustic versions of fan favourites like ‘Live Forever’, ‘Slide Away’ and ‘Supersonic’.

