Live music concert coming to Glasgow Central Station this week

National Rail is set to host a live gig in Glasgow Central Station this week, February 5

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Rail have announced today a run of surprise live gigs at train station across Britain.

Glasgow Central station will be host to a pop-up gig on 5 February 2025, featuring the folk, indie and pop infused sounds of rising Scottish star Zoe Graham, to help commuters discover new music for their playlists and soundtrack their journey home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacqueline Starr, CEO of Rail Delivery Group, commented: “Our research shows that music is a favourite way for many of our customers to pass the time on their journey, whether it's to energise them on the way to work or help them relax on the way home. To celebrate 2025 marking 200 years since the birth of the modern railway we’re making it easier for commuters to discover new music for their commuter playlists, and the health and wellbeing benefits that comes with listening to a variety of music on your train commute.”

Further live gigs will be popping up over the coming weeks, introducing commuters travelling through key commuter hubs across the country to unique and up-and-coming musical talent.

The rail industry has polled the nation’s commuters and discovered the top tracks that accompany our journeys into work, with 1982 rock anthem Eye of the Tiger by Survivor (42 percent) topping the list for commuters in Glasgow.

Dreams by Fleetwood Mac (32 percent), 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton (28 percent), I want to Break Free by Queen (28 percent), and Taylor Swifts Shake It Off (28 percent), feature in Glasgow commuters’ top 10, along with Manic Monday by The Bangles (25 percent), Eminem’s Oscar winning hit Lose Yourself (25 percent), and Queen and David Bowie’s aptly named Under Pressure (24 percent). The iconic 1981 Journey hit Don’t Stop Believin’ (24 percent) also made an appearance in the top 30 list, alongside Sabrina Carpenter’s 2024 pop smash Espresso (21 percent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, the research, commissioned by the rail industry, found that the average Glasgow commuter listens to a staggering 298 hours of music over a year – the equivalent of travelling from Glasgow Central Station to London Euston over 66 times.

Pop (68 percent), Rock (35 percent) and Country (32 percent) are the most popular genres to accompany Glasgow commuters on their way to work, according to the study, while on the way back, more mellow genres like R&B (10 percent), indie (7 percent) and classical (8 percent) soundtrack their journeys.

One in four (25 percent) commuting Glaswegians rely on the grooves to wake them up, with a further 29 percent turning to tunes to get them ready for the day ahead and improve their mental health (17 percent).

Music not only plays an important role in gearing the city up for the day ahead, but it also helps commuters face any challenges that might come their way in the workplace. Pop (53 percent) and rock (26 percent) are the top choices for psyching workers up for a presentation, while hip hop (12 percent) and R&B (9 percent) are go-tos when building up for difficult conversations.