Channel 4 property hunting series, Location, Location, Location, is coming to Glasgow this year and is now on the hunt for local applicants to be on the show.

If you're looking for your dream home around Glasgow - presenters Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer are here to help those house hunters who, for one reason or another, have struggled to buy their next home.

Filming this Spring - applicants are welcome from surrounding areas like Lanarkshire, Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire, Ayrshire and even West Lothian. As part of Channel 4's ongoing commitment to achieving greater inclusivity on screen, candidates of all backgrounds and identities are encouraged to apply.

All types of would-be property buyers are welcome, whether applicants are first-time buyers; looking for their next home; downsizing; or relocating.

Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer are coming to Glasgow to help Glaswegians search for their dream home in the city.

It's far from the first time the Channel 4 show has filmed in Glasgow, their last visit was back in 2022 when they supported two couples in finding their dream Glasgow home. Kirstie helped Laura and Euan, a couple who had recently moved back to Scotland from Australia, and Phil worked with Miriam and David, who were on the hunt for a secluded location within the city boundaries.