Loch Lomond Group gets the green light for new multi-million-pound distillery in Luss

Planning permission has been secured and building works started for a new multi-million-pound distillery and visitor centre in Luss,

Loch Lomond Group has secured planning permission and started construction on a new distillery and visitor centre in Luss, with completion anticipated for summer 2025.

The site on the banks of Loch Lomond in the popular village of Luss has been granted permission by Argyll and Bute Council and Luss Estates, to repurpose the old Luss smokehouse and surrounding land on Church Road into a new distillery and visitor centre with access paths to create a mixed-use development.

Once completed, these plans will create a stunning new brand home for its multi-award-winning Loch Lomond Whisky brands as well as a unique distillery for the Ben Lomond Gin brand, renowned for its bold flavour profiles and adventurous spirit, as well as an exciting new visitor attraction and brand experience drawing thousands of whisky and gin enthusiasts, budding explorers, and tourists to this stunning location.

The multi-million pound development will offer guided tours of the distillery, as well as fully immersive brand experiences at its discovery centre with tastings suitable for everyone from whisky and gin connoisseurs to curious newcomers.

The site, located in the shadow of the majestic Ben Lomond, will also offer a premium food and drink offering and a flagship retail space housing the full range of the group’s award-winning scotch whisky brands, Loch Lomond, Glen Scotia, and Littlemill as well as Ben Lomond Gin products. There will also be a brand-new collection of premium, adventurous merchandise and numerous unique product editions and prestige expressions.

The sample and tasting area, will offer visitors a unique opportunity to taste the core range of all Loch Lomond’s whisky products and Ben Lomond Gins including its award-winning Original Gin and its three popular flavoured expressions: Blood Orange & Pink Grapefruit, Raspberry & Elderflower and Blackberry & Gooseberry.

Colin Matthews, Founder and CEO of Loch Lomond Group and Director of the Scotch Whisky Association said: “This significant multi-million-pound investment in a new distillery and visitor experience marks another major milestone for The Loch Lomond Group.

“The investment comes despite the challenges facing our industry and it reflects our confidence in the local community and the long-term resilience of Scotch whisky and distilling in Scotland. However, it comes at a time when the UK government’s ill-conceived tax hikes, broken promises of support, and unfair regulations are creating major obstacles for distilling in Scotland to remain competitive.

“For investments like this to succeed, the government must change course urgently by taking a common sense approach to support our industry, enabling job creation and economic growth, and ensuring fair competition on a global stage.

“Scotland’s spirits are sold to the world, and that should not be taken for granted by our government. It’s time for real change and real action, not just empty words and broken promises. The successful completion of this new project in Luss will allow us to share the rich heritage and natural beauty of the area which inspires all our spirits, with visitors from around the world.

“The development is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and investing in the spirits industry in Scotland. The result will be a truly unique destination that supports the local community, creates new jobs, and showcases the very best of what we have to offer across the Loch Lomond Group.”

The announcement follows a period of strong growth and global recognition for the Loch Lomond Group’s Scotch Whisky brands and Scottish gin brand Ben Lomond which was named as one of the top five gins in the world at the 2024 San Francisco Spirits Competition, one of the oldest and most renowned spirits competitions in the world, achieving a Double Gold and a 98-point scoring award.

Both Loch Lomond Whiskies and Ben Lomond Gin are the Official “Spirits of The Open”, the world’s most prestigious golf championship. Ben Lomond Gin also unveiled in 2024 a non-alcoholic botanical spirit, marking its first foray into the world of low and no alcohol expressions.