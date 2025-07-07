Long-standing Glasgow barbers in the Merchant City closes after 34 years in business

The barbershop on Wilson Street in the Merchant City has bid farewell to Glasgow after over 30 years cutting hair.

A well-known Glasgow barbers in the Merchant City closed over the weekend after 34 years in business.

Merchant City Barbers was opened back in 1991 by Dundee-born barber Keith Morrison who moved up to freshly crowned City of Culture from Brighton with his wife and daughter.

Speaking to the Glasgow Times, Keith said: “The whole scene of 90s barbershops in Glasgow was men in white coats who only knew one haircut. It was horrible and clinical.

“We decided to open a barbershop where barbers wore waistcoats and aprons, and men were offered free beer and coffee, and the football was on the TV. We wanted to create a men’s club atmosphere.

“We prided ourselves on the fact that no matter who walks through the door we’ve got staff members to do their hair. The other day, a girl came in with long hair and said she wanted a baseline cut. When I said to come in, she was surprised because we were a barber and I said, ‘What does that matter?’

“If you look at barbershops now, there are a lot of Turkish places offering the shave and it’s all about being trendy. But we started the trend.

“We’ve even had Jim Kerr in the shop and loads of other famous faces over the years. It’s been an incredible 34 years.”

The barbershop bid farewell to Glasgow on Saturday with barber Keith planning on devoting his time to his family which is set to welcome a new addition in August which will make him a grandfather as well as spending more time at their second home in Greece.