Luxury dessert brand opens first Scottish store at Braehead Shopping Centre

Braehead Shopping Centre, has welcomed Snowflake Gelato as the latest addition to its growing line-up of food and drink brands - marking the award-winning dessert company’s first permanent location in Scotland.

Opening on October 17, the new kiosk features an eye-catching contemporary marble design and will offer 16 varieties of hand-crafted gelato, as well as a range of gelato treat sticks, including the social media favourite, the Snow Mango Stick.

Customers can also enjoy an array of drinks, from Italian roasted coffee and rich hot chocolate to iced matcha lattes and the brand’s newest seasonal creation, the Pistachio Spiced Latte. The menu will be complemented by freshly made crepes and waffles, served with a selection of toppings and sauces.

To mark the launch and celebrate the introduction of its Pistachio Spice range, Snowflake Gelato will host a pumpkin-smashing booth at Braehead on October 31 and November 1, where visitors can sample the new latte and take part in the festivities.

Asad Khan, Founder and CEO at Snowflake Gelato, commented: “We’re excited to make our Scottish debut and bring our delicious line up of flavours to Braehead Shopping Centre. From indulgent gelato to warming beverages – our menu will have something to appeal to all sweet tooths!”

Ashley Bisland, Centre Director at Braehead Shopping Centre said: “The arrival of Snowflake Gelato demonstrates our commitment to continuously growing the new and exciting food and beverage offering at the centre. We’re delighted to be the brand’s first permanent location in Scotland and we’re confident it will be hugely popular with our visitors.”

Braehead has welcomed more visitors than ever before through its doors in the year ending June 2025, with an increase in footfall and spend by 4% and 3%, respectively, when compared to the same period in 2024, outperforming regional and industry benchmark figures.

Recent additions include cosmetics retailer, BPerfect, which joins the centre’s growing line-up with a 928 sq ft unit.

Huw Kmiot, Associate Director of Asset Management at Pradera Lateral, commented: “2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Braehead. With strong trading performance, a wave of exciting new lettings, and meaningful reinvestment from our existing brands, we're seeing our strategy deliver tangible results and are building momentum for a strong end to the year.”