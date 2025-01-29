M8 and M80 to shut in sections overnight until May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The M8 and M80 is set to shut in sections overnight until May this year with diversions in place

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking an essential package of gantry refurbishment works on the M8 and M80 from Thursday 30th January until Tuesday 6th May 2025 as follows:

Thursday 30th January and Friday 31st January 2025 from 18:00 until 06:00 each night as well as on Monday 7th April and Tuesday 8th April 2025: There will be a closure of the M8 eastbound Junction 13 off-slip until M80 Junction 2. Traffic will be diverted to exit the M8 via the Junction 12 eastbound off-slip and follow Provanmill Road, Langdale Street, Royston Road and Robroyston Road to join the M80 via the Junction 2 on-slip.

Saturday 1st February and 2nd February 2025 Sunday from 18:00 until 06:00 each night: There will be a closure of the M8 westbound between Junctions 26 and 27. Traffic will be diverted to exit the M8 westbound via the Junction 26 off-slip and take the third exit at Hillington Roundabout to follow Glasgow Road/Glebe Street, Paisley Road and re-join the M8 westbound via the Junction 27 on-slip.

Saturday 8th February and 9th February 2025 Sunday from 18:00 until 06:00 each night: There will be a closure of the M8 eastbound between Junctions 29 and 27. Traffic will be directed to leave the M8 eastbound at Junction 29 and follow the A726 eastbound and Renfrew Road to re-join the M8 eastbound via the Junction 27 on-slip.

Monday 21st April and Tuesday 22nd April 2025 from 18:00 until 06:00 each night: There will be a closure of the M8 westbound between Junctions 27 and 28. Traffic will be directed to exit the M8 westbound at Junction 27 and follow Renfrew Road, Weir Street, St James Street and Greenock Road to re-join the M8 westbound at St James Interchange.

Monday 5th May and Tuesday 6th May 2025 from 18:00 until 06:00 each night: There will be a closure of the M8 eastbound between Junctions 29 and 27. Traffic will be directed to leave the M8 eastbound at Junction 29 and follow the A726 eastbound and Renfrew Road to re-join the M8 eastbound via the Junction 27 on-slip.

This is the first of two phases of work in this location, and the second phase will be communicated in due course. All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

This scheme will benefit vehicles using this route each day, by improving the condition of the carriageway signage and reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.