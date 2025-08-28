Glasgow MSP Paul Sweeney has called for urgent scrutiny of the soaring costs and lengthening time line for temporary work on the Woodside Viaduct that was originally projected to cost £35 million and last until the end of 2023 and is now set to cost up to £156 million and last until the end of 2027. Propping up work is required before repair of the section of the M8 can begin.

The cost range for the project is £126-£152 million. Last year it was announced that the eastbound carriageway would open in summer 2025, this will not now take place. Removing traffic management from the eastbound carriageway is now scheduled for Autumn 2026 with the westbound carriageway scheduled for the second half of 2027. Glasgow now faces the remarkable situation of the temporary propping up work - necessary before further investigation and repair can begin - restricting traffic on the motorway for a total of six years

Paul Sweeney said: The Woodside Viaducts has now become the most expensive capital project in Scotland today, and it's one of the most expensive capital projects in the history of the devolved era. And not a single debate or vote in parliament has taken place about it has just been ran through with no consultation and no consideration to alternatives. We now know that the project is going to cost up to £152 million pounds, it has over ran it's expected budget by 71 million pounds, and we're now going to see a further delay to the middle of 2027, which in my view is absolutely ridiculous that it's taking the best part of a decade to address this crumbling legacy of terrible 1970s urban planning.

“Reality is the other cities around the world are actually replacing these monstrosities with alternative infrastructure such as surface level boulevards.

He has called for further discussion and investigation of the project: “I would like to see all options for the future of this infrastructure investigated and those options presented to the public for discussion and a more fuller consideration given before we waste any further money on propping up this crumbling eyesore. And I think most people would agree with that position.

“It's one thing to make sure we have a trunk road system running through Glasgow to ensure efficient traffic management, but it's another thing about how it should be designed. I don't think anyone would agree that the Woodside viaduct is going to win any awards for urban planning excellence whilst it's in itself an impressive engineering project actually visited the project last year, and they have to deal with a number of really complex engineering challenges, including straddling the subway tunnels and a number of sewers to prop up the piers or pillars for this viaduct.

Sweeney has called for more examination of what the outcome could be for the urban realm: “I do think we're missing the wood for the trees in this whole project, and that we should be looking about how we reintegrate Great Western Road. We rebuild St. George's Cross and we actually create a more urban environment running through the city with more like a boulevard at surface level, rather than having this massive, looming concrete monstrosity across the heart of the city. So I would like to see alternative engineering options looked at.

“Unfortunately, the government and Transport of Scotland have ignored all those requests despite me raising in parliament repeatedly over the last four years, and I've just ploughed on regardless and wasting an atrocious amount of public money in the process.”

Glasgow Labour MSP Pauline McNeill, who has campaigned on the issue, said: “Notwithstanding the discovery of new obstacles and problems, I still question why it has taken four years to discover the extent of the work needed for this project.

”The completion date has already slipped from 2023 to 2024, and now to 2026–27. The public deserves regular updates - and urgent action to complete these works without further delay.”

Transport Scotland’s Director of Major Projects, Lawrence Shackman said: “I understand the completion of these works is keenly anticipated by M8 road users and the local community, not least to lessen the impacts from its construction. I’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding to date and assure them that Transport Scotland continues to robustly engage with the contractor, Amey, to deliver the work as quickly and safely as possible, whilst keeping the motorway open to the 150,000 vehicles who use it daily.

“Despite facing significant challenges, the project has made substantial progress with temporary props installed at 13 pier locations out of 23. In addition, ten of the temporary props have been jacked to assist with supporting the carriageway and taking the load.

“The location of the motorway through a busy, built-up city has meant this project has always been technically complex and presented a number of challenges, notwithstanding dealing with 23 supports that all require individual propping designs to take account of the varying column heights, span lengths and widths. The project has been continuously hampered by inaccurate records of utility apparatus as well as the recent discovery of an uncharted sewer buried deep underground leading to delays and additional work.”