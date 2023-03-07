A number of lanes along the M8 are restricted following a road traffic incident this morning

Monkland Canal

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, are undertaking essential underground chamber refurbishments on the Monkland Canal pipeline adjacent to the M8 from Monday January 16 to Friday March 24 2023, between the hours of 7:30am and 5:30pm. This work will take place in the grass land between the M8 and behind the residential houses at the top of Almond Street and Eden Street, Riddrie.

This scheme will benefit those using this route each day, by improving the condition of the underground chamber and preventing future disruption for those using this route.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.

Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

M8 Jct 15 - Jct 18

Direction:Eastbound & Westbound

Incident type:Roadworks

Start time:March 12 2021, 8:53pm

The M8 both Eastbound and Westbound between Junctions 15 and Junction 18 is currently restricted due to essential bridge repairs. Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.

Kingston Bridge

Incident type: Queue

Start time: March 7 2023, 6:49am

Last updated: March 7 2023, 8:51am

Location: M8 J19 - J19(E) Kingston Bridge

Direction: Eastbound

Description: 1 lane restricted Eastbound

Strathclyde

Direction:Any Direction

Incident type:Weather

Start time:March 6 2023, 11:19pm

Road users are advised to drive with care due to low temperatures and the risk of ice currently affecting driving conditions on many roads throughout the region.

EuroCentral

Direction: Eastbound

Incident type: Queue

Start time: March 7 2023, 7:29am

Last updated: March 7 2023, 8:55am

Location: M8 J7a (Shawhead) - J7 (Eurocentral)

Description: 4 lanes restricted Eastbound

M8 J6a (Chapelhall) - J6 (Newhouse)

Direction: Eastbound

Start time:March 7 2023, 7:53am

Last updated: March 7 2023, 8:43am

The M8 at Junction 6A Newhouse is currently restricted Eastbound due to a road traffic incident. Road users are advised to use an alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey.

Motorists should expect longer than normal journey times.

Riddrie

Incident type:Queue

Start time: March 7 2023, 6:49am

Last updated: March 7 2023, 8:55am

Location: M8 J13(Provan Rd) - J12(Cumbnld Rd)

Direction: Westbound

Description: 4 lanes restricted Westbound

M8 J14 West - Slip On

Incident type: Queue

Start time: March 7 2023, 7:09am

Last updated: March 7 2023, 8:55am

Direction: Westbound