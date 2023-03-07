Monkland Canal
Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, are undertaking essential underground chamber refurbishments on the Monkland Canal pipeline adjacent to the M8 from Monday January 16 to Friday March 24 2023, between the hours of 7:30am and 5:30pm. This work will take place in the grass land between the M8 and behind the residential houses at the top of Almond Street and Eden Street, Riddrie.
This scheme will benefit those using this route each day, by improving the condition of the underground chamber and preventing future disruption for those using this route.
Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.
Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.
M8 Jct 15 - Jct 18
Direction:Eastbound & Westbound
Incident type:Roadworks
Start time:March 12 2021, 8:53pm
The M8 both Eastbound and Westbound between Junctions 15 and Junction 18 is currently restricted due to essential bridge repairs. Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.
Kingston Bridge
Incident type: Queue
Start time: March 7 2023, 6:49am
Last updated: March 7 2023, 8:51am
Location: M8 J19 - J19(E) Kingston Bridge
Direction: Eastbound
Description: 1 lane restricted Eastbound
Strathclyde
Direction:Any Direction
Incident type:Weather
Start time:March 6 2023, 11:19pm
Road users are advised to drive with care due to low temperatures and the risk of ice currently affecting driving conditions on many roads throughout the region.
EuroCentral
Direction: Eastbound
Incident type: Queue
Start time: March 7 2023, 7:29am
Last updated: March 7 2023, 8:55am
Location: M8 J7a (Shawhead) - J7 (Eurocentral)
Description: 4 lanes restricted Eastbound
M8 J6a (Chapelhall) - J6 (Newhouse)
Direction: Eastbound
Start time:March 7 2023, 7:53am
Last updated: March 7 2023, 8:43am
The M8 at Junction 6A Newhouse is currently restricted Eastbound due to a road traffic incident. Road users are advised to use an alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey.
Motorists should expect longer than normal journey times.
Riddrie
Incident type:Queue
Start time: March 7 2023, 6:49am
Last updated: March 7 2023, 8:55am
Location: M8 J13(Provan Rd) - J12(Cumbnld Rd)
Direction: Westbound
Description: 4 lanes restricted Westbound
M8 J14 West - Slip On
Incident type: Queue
Start time: March 7 2023, 7:09am
Last updated: March 7 2023, 8:55am
Direction: Westbound
Description: 1 lane restricted Westbound