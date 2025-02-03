M8 shut amidst reports of 'man with possible weapon' this morning

The M8 has been closed in a section this morning amidst reports of a man with a possible weapon

The M8 has been shut at junction 6 eastbound today as police investigate reports of a man with a possible weapon on a slip road.

The section of the M8 eastbound for Newhouse and Chapelhall will remain shut until specialist officers from Police Scotland conclude their search and investigation. Police claim ‘extensive enquiries’ are currently ongoing.

Police Scotland released the statement: “Around 8.55am on Monday, 3 February, 2025, we received a report of a man with a possible weapon on the M8 slip road at junction 6 eastbound.

“Police are in attendance and a search of the area is being carried out. Specialist officers are also in attendance, as a precaution, and extensive enquiries are ongoing.

“The M8 is closed at junction 6 eastbound for Newhouse and Chapelhall and motorists are advised to avoid the area while investigations are carried out.”