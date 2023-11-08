The M8 will close several slip roads on the M8 for three consecutive nights this month starting from November 20

Road users are advised that the M8 westbound carriageway between Junction 8 Baillieston and Junction 10 Easterhouse (Glasgow Fort) will be closed for three consecutive nights between 8pm and 6am commencing Monday November 20.

As a result, the following link and slip roads will also be closed:

M8 westbound Junction 8 Baillieston on slip from A8/A89 Coatbridge Road

M73 northbound link road to M8 westbound at Baillieston Interchange

M8 westbound Junction 9 Springhill/Easterhouse on slip road

M8 westbound Junction 10 Easterhouse (Glasgow Fort) off slip road

Signed diversion routes will be in place during the closure. Road users are encouraged to plan ahead and check Traffic Scotland prior to travelling.

These closures are to ensure road user and road worker safety whilst we undertake essential traffic sensor installation, resurfacing and lining works. The works have been scheduled overnight to minimise disruption to traffic.

The works will be carried out by Scottish Road Partnership on behalf of Transport Scotland to maintain the integrity and safety of this route. The works have been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, Glasgow City Council, Amey South West Unit and the emergency services.

Please note, all works are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

If you have any enquiries regarding these works, please contact us on 0800 042 0188 or [email protected].