M8 to shut overnight for two weeks in South West Glasgow for resurfacing works

The M8 will close in one section overnight for two weeks in South West Glasgow

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking essential resurfacing on the westbound M8 carriageway at Junction 26 (Hillington), between the Junction 26 on-slip and the Hillington footbridge, from Monday 7th October until Saturday 19th October between the hours of 10pm and 6am each night.

Please be advised that there will be no works taking place on the evenings of Saturday 12thOctoberorSunday 13thOctober.

This work will take place under overnight closure and a signed diversion will be in operation as follows:

Westbound traffic will leave the M8 at Junction 26 and take the third exit at Hillington Roundabout onto the A736 Hillington Road and continue to the A8 Glasgow Road westbound and Glebe Street. Traffic will then turn left onto the A741 Paisley Road/ Renfrew Road before taking the third exit at Abbotsinch Roundabout to re-join the M8 westbound.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.

Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

This scheme will benefit vehicles using this route each day, by improving the condition of the carriageway and reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.