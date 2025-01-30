Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Transport Scotland has awarded a contract to provide technical advisory services for works to the M8 Woodside Viaducts - with the hope it will lead to a permanent repair.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transport Scotland has awarded a contract to WSP UK Limited to provide technical advisory services for a permanent repair to the M8 Woodside Viaducts.

This includes the design and implementation of a permanent solution to the structures, which form a vital part of the M8 through Glasgow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subject to completion of a mandatory 10 day standstill period, WSP UK Limited will undertake a number of responsibilities including taking the initial design work forward.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop said: “Carrying 150,000 vehicles daily, the Woodside Viaducts are vital to both the local and trunk road networks, and I am pleased that this contract will take us a step closer to delivering a permanent solution.

“Following inspections in 2021, significant deterioration to the viaduct supports was discovered, and temporary measures were put in place to ensure the safety of road users and allow continued use of the viaducts.

“However, the long-term plan must be to maintain and invest in the trunk road network to ensure that this section of the M8 continues to serve the wide range of transport needs and the Scottish economy for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport Scotland say that as a temporary measure to ensure the continued use of this stretch of the motorway and the safety of road users, ongoing temporary propping of the viaducts is underway.

It is expected that upon the completion of work, the traffic management will be removed from the viaducts, whilst the propping will enable the permanent solution to be implemented.

Transport Scotland added: “We would like to thank road users and the local communities for their ongoing patience while this work is undertaken.”

The M8 Woodside Viadtuct repairs have had a long and costly history. Work started in 2020, with propping work and more expansive repair work undertaken from March 2021. The works have caused lane closures and speed restrictions to be implemented both on the M8 and on surrounding roads.